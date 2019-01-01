Manager ins and outs - May 2019

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs, as well as listing all the current bosses in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, English Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for May will appear below, followed by the full list of each club, league by league.
|Premier League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Arsenal
|Unai Emery
|23 May 2018
|Arsene Wenger
|Bournemouth
|Eddie Howe
|12 Oct 2012
|Paul Groves
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Chris Hughton
|31 Dec 2014
|Sami Hyypia
|Burnley
|Sean Dyche
|30 Oct 2012
|Eddie Howe
|Cardiff City
|Neil Warnock
|5 Oct 2016
|Paul Trollope
|Chelsea
|Maurizio Sarri
|14 Jul 2018
|Antonio Conte
|Crystal Palace
|Roy Hodgson
|12 Sep 2017
|Frank de Boer
|Everton
|Marco Silva
|31 May 2018
|Sam Allardyce
|Fulham
|Scott Parker (caretaker)
|28 Feb 2018
|Claudio Ranieri
|Huddersfield Town
|Jan Siewert
|21 Jan 2019
|David Wagner
|Leicester City
|Brendan Rodgers
|26 Feb 2019
|Claude Puel
|Liverpool
|Jurgen Klopp
|8 Oct 2015
|Brendan Rodgers
|Manchester City
|Pep Guardiola
|1 Jul 2016
|Manuel Pellegrini
|Manchester United
|Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|19 Dec 2018 (as caretaker - 28 Mar 2019 on permanent basis)
|Jose Mourinho
|Newcastle United
|Rafael Benitez
|11 Mar 2016
|Steve McClaren
|Southampton
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|5 Dec 2018
|Mark Hughes
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Mauricio Pochettino
|27 May 2014
|Tim Sherwood
|Watford
|Javi Gracia
|21 Jan 2018
|Marco Silva
|West Ham United
|Manuel Pellegrini
|22 May 2018
|David Moyes
|Wolves
|Nuno Espirito Santo
|31 May 2017
|Paul Lambert
|Scottish Premiership
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aberdeen
|Derek McInnes
|6 Apr 2013
|Craig Brown
|Celtic
|Neil Lennon
|26 Feb 2019
|Brendan Rodgers
|Dundee
|Jim McIntyre
|17 Oct 2018
|Neil McCann
|Hamilton
|Martin Canning
|23 Jan 2015
|Alex Neil
|Heart of Midlothian
|Craig Levein
|28 Aug 2017
|Ian Cathro
|Hibernian
|Paul Heckingbottom
|13 Feb 2019
|Neil Lennon
|Kilmarnock
|Steve Clarke
|14 Oct 2017
|Lee McCulloch
|Livingston
|Gary Holt
|24 Aug 2018
|Kenny Miller
|Motherwell
|Stephen Robinson
|15 Mar 2017
|Mark McGhee
|Rangers
|Steven Gerrard
|4 May 2018
|Graeme Murty
|St Johnstone
|Tommy Wright
|10 Jun 2013
|Steve Lomas
|St Mirren
|Oran Kearney
|7 Sep 2018
|Alan Stubbs
|Championship
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aston Villa
|Dean Smith
|10 Oct 2018
|Steve Bruce
|Birmingham City
|Garry Monk
|4 Mar 2018
|Steve Cotterill
|Blackburn Rovers
|Tony Mowbray
|22 Feb 2017
|Owen Coyle
|Bolton Wanderers
|Phil Parkinson
|10 Jun 2016
|Neil Lennon
|Brentford
|Thomas Frank
|16 Oct 2018
|Dean Smith
|Bristol City
|Lee Johnson
|6 Feb 2016
|Steve Cotterill
|Derby County
|Frank Lampard
|31 May 2018
|Gary Rowett
|Hull City
|Nigel Adkins
|7 Dec 2017
|Leonid Slutsky
|Ipswich Town
|Paul Lambert
|27 Oct 2018
|Paul Hurst
|Leeds United
|Marcelo Bielsa
|15 Jun 2018
|Paul Heckingbottom
|Middlesbrough
|Tony Pulis
|26 Dec 2017
|Garry Monk
|Millwall
|Neil Harris
|29 Apr 2015
|Ian Holloway
|Norwich City
|Daniel Farke
|25 May 2017
|Alex Neil
|Nottingham Forest
|Martin O'Neill
|15 Jan 2019
|Aitor Karanka
|Preston North End
|Alex Neil
|4 Jul 2017
|Simon Grayson
|Queens Park Rangers
|TBC
|Steve McClaren
|Reading
|Jose Gomes
|22 Dec 2018
|Paul Clement
|Rotherham United
|Paul Warne
|5 Apr 2017
|Kenny Jackett
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Steve Bruce
|2 Jan 2019
|Jos Luhukay
|Sheffield United
|Chris Wilder
|12 May 2016
|Nigel Adkins
|Stoke City
|Nathan Jones
|9 Jan 2019
|Gary Rowett
|Swansea City
|Graham Potter
|11 Jun 2018
|Carlos Carvalhal
|West Bromwich Albion
|TBC
|Darren Moore
|Wigan Athletic
|Paul Cook
|31 May 2017
|Warren Joyce
|League One
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Accrington Stanley
|John Coleman
|18 Sep 2014
|James Beattie
|AFC Wimbledon
|Wally Downes
|4 Dec 2018
|Neal Ardley
|Barnsley
|Daniel Stendel
|6 Jun 2018
|Paul Heckingbottom
|Blackpool
|Terry McPhillips
|10 Sep 2018
|Gary Bowyer
|Bradford City
|Gary Bowyer
|4 Mar 2019
|David Hopkin
|Bristol Rovers
|Graham Coughlan
|6 Jan 2019
|Darrell Clarke
|Burton Albion
|Nigel Clough
|7 Dec 2015
|Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
|Charlton Athletic
|Lee Bowyer
|6 Sep 2018
|Karl Robinson
|Coventry City
|Mark Robins
|6 Mar 2017
|Russell Slade
|Doncaster Rovers
|Grant McCann
|27 Jun 2018
|Darren Ferguson
|Fleetwood Town
|Joey Barton
|2 Jun 2018
|John Sheridan
|Gillingham
|TBC
|Steve Lovell
|Luton Town
|Mick Harford (caretaker)
|10 Jan 2019
|Nathan Jones
|Oxford United
|Karl Robinson
|22 Mar 2018
|Pep Clotet
|Peterborough United
|Darren Ferguson
|26 Jan 2019
|Steve Evans
|Plymouth Argyle
|TBC
|Derek Adams
|Portsmouth
|Kenny Jackett
|2 Jun 2017
|Paul Cook
|Rochdale
|Brian Barry-Murphy
|3 Apr 2019
|Keith Hill
|Scunthorpe United
|TBC
|Stuart McCall
|Shrewsbury Town
|Sam Ricketts
|3 Dec 2018
|John Askey
|Southend United
|Kevin Bond
|2 Apr 2019
|Chris Powell
|Sunderland
|Jack Ross
|25 May 2018
|Chris Coleman
|Walsall
|TBC
|Dean Keates
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Gareth Ainsworth
|8 Nov 2012
|Gary Waddock
|League Two
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Bury
|Ryan Lowe
|10 May 2018
|Chris Lucketti
|Cambridge United
|Colin Calderwood
|19 Dec 2018
|Joe Dunne
|Carlisle United
|Steven Pressley
|16 Jan 2019
|John Sheridan
|Cheltenham Town
|Michael Duff
|10 Sep 2018
|Gary Johnson
|Colchester United
|John McGreal
|4 May 2016
|Kevin Keen
|Crawley Town
|Gabriele Cioffi
|7 Sep 2018
|Harry Kewell
|Crewe Alexandra
|David Artell
|8 Jan 2017
|Steve Davis
|Exeter City
|Matt Taylor
|1 Jun 2018
|Paul Tisdale
|Forest Green Rovers
|Mark Cooper
|9 May 2016
|Adrian Pennock
|Grimsby Town
|Michael Jolley
|2 Mar 2018
|Russell Slade
|Lincoln City
|Danny Cowley
|13 May 2016
|Chris Moyses
|Macclesfield Town
|Sol Campbell
|27 Nov 2018
|Mark Yates
|Mansfield Town
|David Flitcroft
|1 Mar 2018
|Steve Evans
|MK Dons
|Paul Tisdale
|6 June 2018
|Dan Micciche
|Morecambe
|Jim Bentley
|13 May 2011
|Sammy McIlroy
|Newport County
|Mike Flynn
|9 May 2017
|Graham Westley
|Northampton Town
|Keith Curle
|1 Oct 2018
|Dean Austin
|Notts County
|Neal Ardley
|23 Nov 2018
|Harry Kewell
|Oldham Athletic
|Pete Wild
|22 Mar 2019
|Paul Scholes
|Port Vale
|John Askey
|4 Feb 2019
|Neil Aspin
|Stevenage
|Dino Maamria
|20 Mar 2018
|Darren Sarll
|Swindon Town
|Richie Wellens
|13 Nov 2018
|Phil Brown
|Tranmere Rovers
|Micky Mellon
|6 Oct 2016
|Gary Brabin
|Yeovil Town
|Neale Marmon (caretaker)
|27 Mar 2019
|Darren Way
|National League
|Club
|Manager
|Appointed
|Predecessor
|Aldershot Town
|Gary Waddock
|5 May 2016
|Barry Smith
|Barnet
|Darren Currie
|23 Jan 2019
|John Still
|Barrow
|Ian Evatt
|15 Jun 2018
|Ady Pennock
|Boreham Wood
|Luke Garrard
|14 Oct 2015
|Ian Allinson
|Braintree Town
|Danny Searle (caretaker)
|24 Jan 2019
|Hakan Hayrettin
|Bromley
|Neil Smith
|4 Apr 2016
|Mark Goldberg
|Chesterfield
|John Sheridan
|9 Jan 2019
|Martin Allen
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Peter Taylor & Terry Harris
|5 Jun 2018
|John Still
|Dover Athletic
|Andy Hessenthaler
|8 Oct 2018
|Chris Kinnear
|Eastleigh
|Ben Strevens
|5 Nov 2018
|Andy Hessenthaler
|Ebbsfleet United
|Garry Hill
|8 Nov 2018
|Daryl McMahon
|AFC Fylde
|Dave Challinor
|2 Nov 2011
|Kelham O'Hanlon
|Gateshead
|Ben Clark
|14 Jan 2019
|Steve Watson
|FC Halifax Town
|Jamie Fullarton
|20 Feb 2018
|Billy Heath
|Harrogate Town
|Simon Weaver
|21 May 2009
|Neil Aspin
|Hartlepool United
|Craig Hignett
|23 Jan 2019
|Richard Money
|Havant & Waterlooville
|Paul Doswell
|29 Apr 2019
|Lee Bradbury
|Leyton Orient
|Justin Edinburgh
|29 Nov 2017
|Steve Davis
|Maidenhead United
|Alan Devonshire
|5 May 2015
|Johnson Hippolyte
|Maidstone United
|Hakan Hayrettin
|23 Jan 2019
|Harry Wheeler
|Salford City
|Graham Alexander
|14 May 2018
|Anthony Johnson & Bernard Morley
|Solihull Moors
|Tim Flowers
|20 Jun 2018
|Mark Yates
|Sutton United
|Matt Gray
|1 May 2019
|Paul Doswell
|Wrexham
|Bryan Hughes
|6 Feb 2019
|Graham Barrow