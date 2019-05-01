Jake Hastie: Rangers confirm Motherwell winger will move to Ibrox this summer

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rangers signing Hastie's Motherwell highlights

Jake Hastie will "undoubtedly" improve Rangers, manager Steven Gerrard has stated after confirming the summer signing of the Motherwell winger.

The 20-year-old, who has only 17 first-team appearances for Well, has agreed a four-year contract.

He broke into the first-team at Fir Park after returning in January from his loan spell with Alloa Athletic.

"He is a talented young player who has performed well in the second half of this season," Gerrard said.

"We are always looking to add individuals to our group of players who will improve us and Jake will undoubtedly do that."

Hastie, who had a spell on loan to Airdrieonians last season, made 23 appearances for Championship side Alloa, scoring three times, before finding the net six times in 17 outings for his parent club.

Rangers director of football Mark Allen told his club website: "We are committed to improving the strength of our squad and this is part of that process.

"There will be some departures and we hope for a few arrivals, which will add greater quality."

Rangers have previously announced that Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones will move to Ibrox this summer.