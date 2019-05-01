Tottenham Hotspur promoted to Women's Super League

Tottenham's draw at Aston Villa was their first of the league season, after 14 wins and four defeats in the Championship

Tottenham Hotspur won promotion to the Women's Super League with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa which confirmed they will finish second in the Championship.

Spurs, who needed a point to go up, went ahead with a Jessica Naz goal but that was cancelled out by Amy West.

Manchester United have already been confirmed as champions, sealing the Championship title on 20 April.

Like United, Spurs' promotion is subject to them meeting the FA's criteria for a top-tier place.

However, there are not expected to be any issues with their licence application and their rise into WSL is likely to be confirmed later this month.

At present, Tottenham's playing staff are predominantly part-time and they would need to become a full-time operation to play in the top division for the first time in the modern era.

Tottenham won a third-tier play-off in 2017 to move into what was then called WSL 2, later rebranded as the Championship.

They finished seventh in 2017-18, successfully applied for a second-tier licence for this season and have pipped Durham to the second promotion place with a game to spare.

Had they lost to Villa, Spurs could have been overtaken on the final day of the campaign by Durham - who they are scheduled to face in their last league match of the season on 11 May.