Gaetan Bong: Brighton defender signs new one-year contract

Gaetan Bong had a brief spell at Wigan in 2015 before joining Brighton

Brighton's Cameroon international defender Gaetan Bong has agreed a new one-year contract until June 2020.

The 31-year-old former Wigan player joined the Seagulls on a free transfer in July 2015, helping the club to promotion in 2017.

He signed a new contract in February 2018 and has made 24 appearances for Chris Hughton's side this term.

Bong also came out of international retirement in 2018 and captained his nation in a friendly against Brazil.

Hughton said: "Gaetan has been part of the squad for the majority of my time here, and has proven to be an important player for us in both the Championship and Premier League.

"He gives everything on the field and sets a great example. His professionalism in training every day is commendable, and he thoroughly deserves his new deal."