Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Frankfurt20:00Chelsea
Venue: Commerzbank-Arena

Eintracht Frankfurt v Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri says defence 'in trouble' for Europa League semi

Antonio Rudiger is helped off the field at Old Trafford
Antonio Rudiger suffered a knee injury at Manchester United on Sunday and was replaced by Andreas Christensen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manager Maurizio Sarri said Chelsea are "in trouble" with their defence for their Europa League semi-final first leg at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Antonio Rudiger has undergone knee surgery while fellow defender Gary Cahill has suffered an Achilles injury.

Chelsea now have just two fit centre-backs, although full-back Cesar Azpilicueta can cover there.

"We are in trouble with the centre-backs," said Sarri. "We hope to recover him [Cahill] in one week."

David Luiz and Andreas Christensen are set to start in the centre of defence but Sarri confirmed that Azpilicueta has played there during the Blues' last two training sessions "just in case" he is needed.

Willian also trained having suffered "only a knock" in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

"We've played 58 matches so injuries are typical," Sarri said. "We were lucky previously but not in the last 10 days.

"Christensen has played about 25 matches during the season so he is ready. I hope he will be very fresh, mentally and physically. I am really confident with Andreas.

"He's played very important matches very well so he isn't the problem. The problem is the numbers."

Sarri added that he would prefer to qualify for next season's Champions League by clinching a top-four finish in the Premier League rather than having to rely on winning the Europa League.

The Italian said: "The Europa League is a very important trophy. But we want to get to the Champions League through the Premier League. It's very difficult to arrive in the top four in the Premier League."

Eintracht unbeaten at home

Chelsea won the Europa League in 2013 and are unbeaten in this season's competition, knocking out Slavia Prague in the last round.

But Eintracht Frankfurt, currently fourth in the Bundesliga, are unbeaten in 11 home games in the Europa League, winning nine of them.

"I respect Eintracht very much," said Sarri. "They have played against Inter in this competition, and Benfica.

"They are a very dynamic team, with a great intensity. They play with the same characteristics as Slavia Prague, but the quality is different, especially in the offensive players.

"They're really very dangerous at home, but also away. So, for us, it will be really very difficult to get to the final, I think."

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you