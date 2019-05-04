National League
Solihull Moors0Fylde1

Solihull Moors v AFC Fylde

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2Williams
  • 3Reckord
  • 4Storer
  • 25Vaughan
  • 5Daly
  • 6Gudger
  • 7Osborne
  • 8Carter
  • 9Yussuf
  • 19Wright

Substitutes

  • 10Hylton
  • 12Carline
  • 13Blissett
  • 24Hawkridge
  • 27Sbarra

Fylde

  • 1Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 4Byrne
  • 6Bond
  • 12Burke
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 15Bradley
  • 8Croasdale
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 9Rowe
  • 30Reid

Substitutes

  • 7Hardy
  • 11Crawford
  • 13Griffiths
  • 18Odusina
  • 27Haughton
Referee:
David Rock

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 1. Danny Philliskirk (AFC Fylde).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fylde00000000
2Eastleigh00000000
3Salford00000000
4Solihull Moors00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you