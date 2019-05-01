PFA Scotland: James Forrest, Ryan Kent, Callum McGregor & Alfredo Morelos vie for top award

From the section

Two players each from leaders Celtic and second-top Rangers have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year award.

Celtic winger James Forrest and midfielder Callum McGregor are joined by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos and on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

Kent is also among the nominations for the young player award.

He is up against Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson and Motherwell pair David Turnbull and Jake Hastie.

More to follow.