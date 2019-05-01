Erin Cuthbert: Chelsea & Scotland striker 'can be best in world'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That was Messi-esque by Cuthbert'

Striker Erin Cuthbert can be the best player in the world, say Scotland team-mates Jenna Fife and Joelle Murray.

The 20-year-old, who was nominated for the PFA's Player of the Year award, has scored six goals in 17 Super League games for Chelsea this season.

Cuthbert also scored four goals in seven Champions League games, including a semi-final strike against Lyon.

When asked if she could be a future world player of the year, Murray said: "The sky is the limit for her."

She added: "She's more than capable of achieving that in the next few seasons. Her rise this year alone is fantastic to see and is well deserved.

"Erin is a fantastic individual. She's so talented and humble, and is a great character to have around. She's a player we all hold in high regard, and I'm so happy and proud of her achievements."

Murray's Hibernian team-mate Fife was equally complimentary, sayings Cuthbert has "the potential to be the best player in the world".

The Irvine-born striker has scored nine times in 29 Scotland appearances, including four in the qualification campaign for this summer's World Cup finals.

"She's an unbelievable player, full of confidence, and she scores so many goals for us. She's a massive player," Fife said.