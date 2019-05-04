Welsh Cup final: Craig Harrison and Scott Ruscoe - friends reunited

Craig Harrison with the Welsh Cup in 2016 after their win over Airbus UK Broughton

JD Welsh Cup Final: Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints Venue: The Rock, Rhosymedre Date: Sunday, 5 May Kick-off: 14:45 BST

The last time The New Saints lifted the Welsh Cup - they beat Airbus UK Broughton in the 2016 final - Craig Harrison was the manager.

Harrison led Saints to four Welsh Cup wins during his six years in charge at Park Hall.

But on Sunday the former Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough player will be up against his former club in his role as Connah's Quay Nomads' first-team coach.

His former assistant Scott Ruscoe is now in charge and although he has won the Welsh Premier League title for the past two seasons, is still waiting to win his first Welsh Cup as manager.

"Scott took over from myself with the assistance of Steve [Evans], who had both been with me as players," said Harrison, who left Saints to take over at Hartlepool United in May 2017.

"Scotty's a great lad and fair play to TNS, they've had a plan to bring successors through.

"They've done a fantastic job since they've taken over but we'd like to retain the Welsh Cup and not let Scott win his first one."

Ruscoe acknowledges Harrison as the "most successful manager" in the club's history, having played under and then worked alongside him.

"Look at the trophies that he's won," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales. "We had some very successful years.

"We won numerous awards under him, set a world-record of 27 consecutive victories which included countless trophies and good performances in Europe.

"He left a legacy behind. He's a very good football person and a good bloke."

Saints saw off the challenge of Nomads to win this season's Welsh Premier League title, Ruscoe's second since succeeding Harrison.

But the 41-year-old has yet to win the Welsh Cup as a manager - Nomads knocked his side out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last season.

"For me personally I'd like to win the Welsh Cup," Ruscoe added

Scott Ruscoe joined TNS as a player in January 2002 having previously played for Newtown and Chester City

"It's one I won as a player and as an assistant and I'd love to win it as a manager in my second year.

"That would be the only thing missing from this season.

"Last year we were beaten by Nomads in the quarter-finals and this year we want to go one better and make sure the Welsh Cup is back at Park Hall."

Nomads beat Aberystwyth Town 4-1 in last season's final and claim the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history.

Harrison, who joined Andy Morrison's coaching team in October following a spell in charge of Bangor City, says the Nomads are determined to retain the cup.

"It's a very good opportunity to win some silverware," Harrison added.

"Obviously it's against a very good team who won the league this season and last week beat us.

"But it's a cup final and a one-off game and everyone will be prepared to the best possible standard, we'll go with the game plan and hopefully it goes our way."