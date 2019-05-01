Newport County: Play-off battle feels different to great escape - boss Flynn

Mark O'Brien (right) scored against Oldham - his first goal for Newport since the one which secured their League Two survival in 2017

Newport County's climb into the League Two play-off places has brought back memories of the escape from relegation in 2017 - but not for Michael Flynn.

The Exiles climbed to seventh with one game left by beating Oldham 2-0.

In 2017 manager Flynn steered Newport from 11 points adrift with 12 games remaining to Football League survival on the final day, but he is far happier with his side's current position.

"I was feeling a lot different then - I was feeling nervous," he said.

"If you can't enjoy this I don't know when you can.

"Going out of the Football League is not enjoyable to think about but going into the play-offs we'll be grabbing it with two hands."

However, Newport born and raised Flynn will be using the experience of the club's last-minute, final day win against Notts County in April 2017 to motivate his side to clinch a play-off place when they face Morecambe away on the last day of this season.

"I don't like keep going on about it but it was a fantastic achievement," added Flynn.

"We've gone nine unbeaten now and I really want it to be 10.

"Now it's a one off. We've got to be good on Saturday."

A win will guarantee Newport a play-off spot and a draw could be enough, if Exeter fail to win at fifth-placed Forest Green Rovers.

"One win does it. I'm not getting carried away at all. I've been in the game too long to know if you get complacent if you think you've cracked it and get quickly reminded with a slap in the face," he said.

"I've said to the players 'don't think anything's done.' All we are is down to one game and we've got to make sure we are at our best on Saturday."