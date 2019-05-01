May's African football news in brief

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah scored 39 goals as he helped Al Sadd win the Qatari Stars League

African football stories in short for May as the countdown to the Cup of Nations in Egypt continues.

Wednesday 1 May:

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Super Eagles will host Zimbabwe on 8 June in a warm-up game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba comes ahead of a final friendly against Africa's top-ranked side Senegal on 16 June in Ismaila, according to the NFF.

"We have sealed the matches with Zimbabwe and Senegal. These are two matches we are really looking forward to," NFF president Amaju Pinnick said.

"There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one -ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin."

The three-time champions Nigeria will play in Group B at the Nations Cup, alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Prolific Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed out on being named Player of the Season in Qatar despite scoring 39 goals as his Al Sadd side won the league title.

He finished runner-up to his Al Sadd teammate and 22-year-old Qatar international Akram Afif, who scored 26 goals and won the Asian Cup with his country.

Bounedjah, 27, was given his prize for finishing as the top-scorer in the league at the awards ceremony in Doha.

Local coaches, Qatar's Spanish coach Felix Sanchez Bas and media representatives are among those who voted for the awards.