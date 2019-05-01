David Robertson and son Mason extend Real Kashmir contracts

A tweet by Real Kashmir

David Robertson has signed a new contract for the upcoming season with Real Kashmir, the club have announced.

The former Rangers defender, 50, has been in charge since 2017 and won promotion before guiding them to a third-placed finish in their first season in the I-League last term.

Robertson's son, Mason, is also staying on at Real Kashmir for the new season.

"We can't wait to get going," Robertson senior said in a video on the club's Twitter feed.

The pair's experience at the club was featured in a BBC documentary earlier this year, charting the side's preparations and early games last term.

That campaign ran from October to March and, when announcing the deals for the Robertsons, Real Kashmir said on their website: "Let the season begin."

David Robertson has been in charge of Real Kashmir since January 2017
David Robertson previously managed Elgin, Montrose and Phoenix FC

