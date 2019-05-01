Women's Super League: Reading's Jo Potter undergoes facial surgery

Jo Potter
Jo Potter was booked for simulation before having to go off during extra time in their FA Women's Cup semi-final

Reading Women's ex-England midfielder Jo Potter is recovering after surgery to repair a fractured eye socket.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in their FA Cup semi-final against West Ham on 14 April, which the Royals lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Potter posted on Twitter that she had gone through "a rough couple of weeks".

She added: "Glad to say I'm now on the mend with a nice titanium plate after surgery Wednesday and hope to have normal eyesight soon."

Potter will miss Reading's final Women's Super League game of the season at home to Chelsea on 11 May.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Women's FA Cup: West Ham beat Reading on penalties - highlights

