Barcelona v Liverpool: Man pushed in fountain leads to plea from Reds chief Peter Moore

A man is shown being tipped into a fountain in one of two videos circulated on social media which show separate attacks in Barcelona

Liverpool supporters have been told to show "grace and humility" after videos emerged of two people being pushed into fountains in Barcelona.

The Reds play the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in the city on Wednesday.

Police on Merseyside are looking into videos posted on social media which show a man pushing people into water.

On Wednesday, Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore called on fans to act "in a manner befitting of LFC".

Moore tweeted: "We proudly sing that we've conquered all of Europe.

"But let's treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC.

"By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such, let's visit here with grace and humility."

Two separate videos have circulated on social media.

In one, where fans have congregated in one of the city's squares, a man is lifted over the edge of a fountain and dumped into the water.

In another, a man stood on the edge of the fountain is pushed, before emerging soaking wet.

The man then approaches a group of supporters seen laughing and is taunted by members of the group.

Liverpool fan website Anfield Edition tweeted that the club "should take this further".

The website tweeted: "To be pushing locals in fountains isn't on and not what Liverpool's about. Really disappointing to see."