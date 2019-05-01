Scottish Gossip: Wilmots, Moyes, Scotland, Rangers, Gray, Celtic, Kelly

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Belgium boss Marc Wilmots is under consideration to become the next Scotland manager. (Sun)

The odds on David Moyes becoming the next Scotland coach have shortened to evens. (Scotsman, print edition)

Rangers will need to fend off competition to land NK Osijek forward Mirko Maric. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard wants Watford striker Andre Gray, 27, to spearhead Rangers' bid for the Scottish Premiership title next season - and the Ibrox club will try to get him on loan. (Herald - subscription required)

Dundee United want to sign former Rangers captain Lee Wallace, who is out of contract at Ibrox this summer. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has questioned why Rangers asked for the Dons to play in their away strip in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Ibrox. (Times - subscription required)

Defender Scott McKenna is confident Aberdeen can hold on to third place and qualify for the Europa League for a sixth successive season, despite their lengthy injury list. (Evening Express)

Hamburg are considering a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly while Celtic are also monitoring the Scot. (Sun)

Harry Redknapp says only players in the latter stages of their careers would swap England's top flight for Scotland's. (Scotsman)

Redknapp believes Jermain Defoe can score 40 goals for Rangers next season if the right team is assembled around him. (National)

Rangers can push for honours next term, says Redknapp, but the former Tottenham manager expects major shareholder Dermot Desmond to invest to keep Celtic ahead. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell has revealed he asked his players who should make the line-up for Saturday's crucial Scottish Championship meeting with Queen of the South, with both sides seeking to preserve their second-tier status. (Sun)