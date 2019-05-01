Joe Ledley: Wales midfielder eyes Cardiff City return

Joe Ledley also played for Celtic and Crystal Palace before joining Derby County in September 2017

Wales midfielder Joe Ledley says it would be "great to go back" to play for Cardiff City.

Ledley is a free agent since leaving Derby County in January and hopes to find a new club ahead of next season.

The Cardiff-born player made over 200 appearances for his hometown club before leaving to join Celtic in 2010.

The 32-year-old says he will wait until pre-season before deciding his future but he "wouldn't say no" to a return to his first club.

"Obviously what I've achieved at Cardiff I'm very proud of - you never say no to a challenge like that," Ledley told BBC Sport Wales.

"Everything has changed from when I was there - you'd have to wait and see, but you wouldn't say no.

"My family are all brought up here, my friends are here and I've been away from Cardiff now for 10 years so it would be great to go back but it's not down to me, it's down to them."

The midfielder has also not given up hope of adding to his 77 caps for Wales - his last appearance came against Mexico in Los Angeles in May 2018.

"It's a great ambition of mine playing for my nation - I'm proud and there's nothing better than pulling on the Welsh shirt," Ledley added.

Joe Ledley helped Wales reach the 2016 European Championships semi-finals

"I'm never going to call it a day until I actually retire from football.

"I still have ambition, I still want to get caps and play for my country and meet up with the boys because it's a special place.

"It's a great environment to be in and it's down to me to find a club and work hard and show everyone what I can do.

"I'm not injured, there's nothing wrong with me, it's just that I'm trying to get the ball work in now and just have an opportunity to get out there and play football.

"I'm fit - I've always been fit - and I'm looking after myself off the pitch and going to the gym and running on roads and anything I can really," he said.