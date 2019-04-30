Championship pre play-off: Carrick Rangers beat Portadown to advance to promotion/relegation play-off

Carrick are aiming to make an immediate return to the Premiership

Carrick Rangers beat Portadown 2-0 to set up a promotion/relegation play-off against Ards for a place in the Irish Premiership next season.

Niall Currie's side scored twice in the final 20 minutes to edge a narrow win.

Adam McCallum's own goal put the home side ahead at Taylor's Avenue before Stewart Nixon made sure of the result with a stoppage-time strike.

Carrick face a three-day turnaround before they start their challenge for Ards' top-flight place next season.

The Championship club have home advantage for the first leg on Friday night before they visit Clandeboye Park on Monday for the return match as they seek an immediate return to the Premiership.

Carrick will host Ards in the first leg of their promotion/relegation play-off

Niall Currie's side thrashed Portadown 4-0 in their final regular-season match to finish 13 points clear of their closest rivals in the Championship standings but the gap between the teams was less pronounced during an end-to-end play-off clash in Carrickfergus.

The home side appeared to have maintained the momentum from their performance last week as they took the game to the Ports in the opening minutes with Caolan Loughran twice going close before Gerard Kelly's long-range shot struck the post.

Chris Lavery responded for the visitors with a shot that went narrowly wide after Martin Bradley's free kick was not properly cleared before Kevin Braniff missed two glorious chances to give Portadown the half-time advantage.

The veteran forward forced his way into the box midway through the half but shot across the face of goal and he should have done better just before the break when he headed against the outside of the post from just two yards out following Ryan Carmichael's overhead effort.

Carrick won four and drew once in their five matches against Portadown this season

Ports had a goal disallowed at the start of the second half for a foul on Carrick goalkeeper Aaron Hogg and Carmichael missed another chance just minutes later when he could not direct Braniff's cross on target.

The home side eventually broke the deadlock in the 74th minute when Reece Neale's whipped cross took a deflection off McCallum on it's way into the net.

Portadown introduced strikers Jamie Douglas and Adam Salley as they pressed for an equaliser but Carrick secured the win on the counter attack when Nixon broke clear in stoppage time to score with a cool finish.

Carrick will hope for a better outcome than last season's promotion/relegation play-off, which they lost 6-3 on aggregate against Newry City to surrender their top-flight status.