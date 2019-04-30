Montpellier 3-2 Paris St-Germain: French champions suffer third straight away defeat

Montpellier are aiming to qualify for European competition for the first time since 2012

French champions Paris St-Germain's stuttering end to the season continued as they lost at Montpellier to suffer three straight away defeats for the first time since 2010.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won one of their past six games, conceding 16 goals in the process.

Their only victory in that run came against Monaco last week - which sealed their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

PSG led 2-1 before Montpellier scored twice in the final 10 minutes to move up to fifth in the table.

The sides exchanged own goals in the first half before Angel di Maria put the visitors ahead just after the hour mark.

Former Wigan striker Andy Delort equalised after a counter attack before a defensive lapse from PSG allowed 36-year-old Souleymane Camara to score the winner with a deflected effort.

PSG also let a two-goal lead slip in Saturday's French Cup final before losing to Rennes on penalties.