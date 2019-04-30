Josef Sural shirt number retired after death in bus crash

Players and management of Alanyaspor attend a ceremony in honour of Sural
Players and management of Alanyaspor attend a ceremony in honour of Sural

Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor have retired the number 90 shirt in honour of Czech Republic striker Josef Sural, who died in a bus crash on Sunday.

Sural, 28, was killed as he and his team-mates returned from a match against Kayserispor.

"The number 90 jersey has been retired on the decision of our board of directors," said the club on Twitter.

Sural had scored one goal in nine league games for Alanyaspor since signing in January.

Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech at Sural's funeral
Team-mates
Sural's team-mates at the ceremony
Galatasaray
Galatasaray fans hold aloft a banner expressing their sympathies
Alanyaspor
Alanyaspor tweeted this picture to accompany news of their retirement of Sural's shirt

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you