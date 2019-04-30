Josef Sural shirt number retired after death in bus crash

Players and management of Alanyaspor attend a ceremony in honour of Sural

Turkish club Aytemiz Alanyaspor have retired the number 90 shirt in honour of Czech Republic striker Josef Sural, who died in a bus crash on Sunday.

Sural, 28, was killed as he and his team-mates returned from a match against Kayserispor.

"The number 90 jersey has been retired on the decision of our board of directors," said the club on Twitter.

Sural had scored one goal in nine league games for Alanyaspor since signing in January.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu makes a speech at Sural's funeral

Sural's team-mates at the ceremony

Galatasaray fans hold aloft a banner expressing their sympathies