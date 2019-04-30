Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 in thrilling Glasgow Cup final

Celtic v Rangers
Mikey Johnston's free-kick gave Celtic a 2-0 lead

Robbie Deas netted a 95th-minute winner as Celtic Under-20s beat their Rangers counterparts 3-2 in a thrilling Glasgow Cup final.

The hosts surged into a two-goal lead before half-time through Jack Aitchison and a superb Mikey Johnston free-kick.

Rangers hit back with a Glenn Middleton double, including a 30-yard strike in off the crossbar, before centre-back Deas' half-volley clinched glory.

Rangers beat Celtic 3-2 in last week's Youth Cup final at Hampden.

