Macclesfield Town players and staff not paid on time for third successive month

Macclesfield were promoted as National League champions last season and will stay up if they win their final game on Saturday

Players and staff at Macclesfield Town have not received their salaries for April, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

This is the third successive month, and fourth time overall this season, that wages have not been paid on time.

The League Two club have been contacted for comment.

Macclesfield are two points clear of the relegation zone and are certain to stay in the English Football League if they beat Cambridge at home in their final match of the season on Saturday.

Wage payments for February and March were made later than scheduled.