Championship pre play-off: Carrick Rangers 0-0 Portadown
-
Jacob Stockdale unlikely to be fit for Ulster's Pro14 quarter-final against Connacht but Rory Best expected to play his final game at Kingspan Stadium.
Glentoran call an Emergency General Meeting to vote on a proposed takeover of the club by a consortium featuring manager Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar.
Belfast Giants will be without Blair Riley next season after their double-winning captain accepts an offer from an unnamed team.