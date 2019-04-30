Barcelona v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp to make late fitness decision on forward Roberto Firmino
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will wait until the day of the game to assess whether Roberto Firmino is fit to play in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg in Barcelona.
The Brazilian forward, 27, missed the Premier League win over Huddersfield on Friday with a muscle tear.
Midfielder Fabinho is available again after sustaining a head injury at Cardiff on 21 April.
Both were included in the 23-man squad for the Nou Camp match (20:00 BST).
Klopp says Firmino's recovery "looks good so far" and he has until lunchtime on Wednesday to prove his fitness.
"We all knew from the beginning it would be a race," said the Anfield boss, whose team are vying with Manchester City for the Premier League title.
"We don't have to make a decision today because there's no game today, we can wait.
"I have to make that decision after lunchtime tomorrow."
Barcelona sealed their 26th La Liga title with a 1-0 win over Levante on Sunday.
MATCH FACTS
Can Liverpool keep the Barcelona run going? - the best of the stats
- Liverpool have not lost in four previous away meetings with Barcelona in all competitions (W2 D2).
- Liverpool are the only English side to win away at Barcelona in European competition, beating them 1-0 in the 1975-76 UEFA Cup and 2-1 in the 2006-07 Champions League.
- Barcelona have won more Champions League games against English sides (27) than any side has won against clubs from a particular nation in the competition's history.
- This is Liverpool's 11th appearance in the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals - they've progressed from eight of their previous 10, failing only in 1964-65 (vs Inter) and 2007-08 (vs Chelsea).
- Barcelona have only progressed from one of their four European Cup/Champions League semi-finals against English opposition, having been knocked out in 1974-75 by Leeds United, in 2007-08 by Manchester United and in 2011-12 by Chelsea. Their only such progression came in 2008-09 against Chelsea, before beating Manchester United in the final in Rome.
- Barcelona are unbeaten in 31 Champions League home games (W28 D3), the best such run in the competition. The Catalan giants have conceded just 15 goals in those 31 games, and never more than once in a match.
- Lionel Messi has scored 24 goals in just 32 Champions League matches against English opposition, however the Argentine has failed to net in his two previous such appearances versus Liverpool.
- Only Steven Gerrard (21) has scored more European Cup/Champions League goals for Liverpool than their current trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino (14 each).