Greg Docherty: 'My number one aim is to go back to Rangers and be a success'

Docherty has scored 10 goals and provided 11 assists for Shrewsbury this season

Greg Docherty insists he is heading back to Rangers in "a much stronger position" after a successful season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

The 22-year-old central midfielder will play his 50th game of the season on Saturday, having scored 10 goals for the League One side.

"Overall it's been a good period for me," said Docherty.

"I feel the whole thing has benefited me massively. I don't think I could've made more of the opportunity."

Docherty moved to Ibrox from Hamilton Accies in January 2018, signing a four-and-a-half year deal.

He made 10 starts in the second half of last season but was pushed down the pecking order by the summer arrivals of Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly, while Glen Kamara and Steven Davis were recruited in January.

Ejaria ended his loan agreement in December, while the loan deals for Coulibaly and Davis expire at the end of the season.

"I've matured and I actually feel like I'm a different player to the one who came down in the summer," said Docherty.

"Off the pitch there's been difficult moments - we changed manager twice - but I've come out the back of it stronger.

"Things were up and down last year when I signed for Rangers and looking ahead, I decided I didn't want to be in the same position this summer as I was last pre-season.

"It was me who suggested going out on loan because I wanted to prove I was willing to better myself and my stance at the club.

"So there's no doubt I'm going back in a stronger position having played so many games.

"I know I'm not going back to Ibrox to walk straight into the team. I'll have to fight for my place. But having so many games behind me shows I can withstand the rigours of a hard season. If I have to wait and bide my time, I will.

"My number one aim is still to go back to Rangers and be a success. I signed for them for a reason - because I want to play for Rangers.

"This summer I'll try to control all I can, give my all and show I want to be there for a long time. I'm going back to give it a right go."

Rangers have been monitoring Docherty during his time down south, with loans manager Billy Kirkwood making regular trips to Shropshire.

"It's nice to know they have been keeping tabs on me," he added.

"Now I can go play my final game this weekend, enjoy my summer then look to get down to work once pre-season starts."