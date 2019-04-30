Irish Cup final: Mallards striker Josh McIlwaine to miss decider as appeal is rejected

McIlwaine responded to the news on Twitter

Ballinamallard United's Josh McIlwaine will miss Saturday's Irish Cup final after the club's appeal against a red card was rejected by the Irish FA.

The 24-year-old striker was given a three-match suspension after being sent off in a league match against Carrick Rangers earlier this month.

The Mallards were hoping to get the ban reduced to two games.

However, their appeal was rejected by the IFA because of a lack of video footage of the incident.

In a communication to Ballinamallard last week, the IFA said its Discipline Committee confirmed that, without video footage, "there is no objective evidence to ground a successful challenge".

McIlwaine was shown a straight red card in the match away to Carrick on 13 April after an off-the-ball incident with Carrick Rangers' Caolan Loughran.

He missed the Mallards' last two Championship fixtures against Portadown and league champions Larne, and will now have to sit out the Irish Cup final against Crusaders at Windsor Park on Saturday.