Oliver Norwood: Sheffield United midfielder hopeful of Premier League chance at third attempt

Oliver Norwood has scored three times in 42 league appearances for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood is hopeful of getting his chance in the Premier League next season after winning a third successive promotion to the top flight.

Norwood was in the Brighton team that went up in 2017, before helping Fulham win the play-off final last season.

However, the 28-year-old did not appear in the Premier League for either side.

"Last summer was disappointing. You start thinking 'what have I done wrong?'" he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I went away, got my head down, got my head around it, worked hard and Sheffield United gave me my opportunity. People say you are not good enough for the Premier League - how can you say that because I have never even been there? I cannot say whether I am or not because I have not been given the opportunity to do that.

"I am really looking forward to it. For me it is a childhood dream. To step out on the pitch in a Premier League game is any young boy's dream who wants to play football. Hopefully that will come this season after two knock-backs. To do it this season with this group of players has been extra special."

The Blades were promoted on Sunday and will win the Championship title if they beat Stoke and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.

Chris Wilder's side have earned plaudits for their attacking play, with crosses and goals from overlapping centre-halves an integral part in their success.

And Northern Ireland international Norwood does not expect the side to change their approach next season.

"I only signed last summer but the first game I played I was holding midfield and I was stood on the halfway line and looking around and Jack O'Connell set off and he overlapped the wing-back, who was the highest player on the pitch and I was thinking 'wow, this is interesting'," he said.

"Obviously we'll have to work harder in the Premier League and we understand that but I think we will bring a freshness to the league. We will attack it with no fear."