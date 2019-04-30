Ryan Sears: Shrewsbury Town defender faces nine months out with knee injury

Ryan Sears has made 10 first-team appearances - including a man-of-the-match display in the FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat by Wolves

Shrewsbury Town youngster Ryan Sears has been ruled out "for about nine months" with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in training.

The 20-year-old defender, who had made a first-team breakthrough over the final few months of this season, will undergo surgery on Saturday.

Sears said on Twitter that he had been "overwhelmed by the support and good wishes he has received".

The news comes just days after he signed a new deal with League One Town.

Academy product Sears, who has been with the club since the age of 14, agreed a two-year extension which ties him to the club until June 2021, with the option of another year.