John O'Shea: Reading's ex-Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender to retire

John O'Shea has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old defender, currently at Reading, came through Manchester United's academy to make more than 250 senior appearances for the club.

He also won 118 caps for the Republic of Ireland before his international retirement in June.

A Champions League winner at United, O'Shea also spent seven seasons at Sunderland before joining the Royals on a one-year deal last summer.

Reading confirmed the news on his 38th birthday on Twitter.

"Just a very small part of his playing days have been spent with the Royals," it said.

"But he has amassed a medal collection that any player would be extremely proud of, winning almost everything possible during almost 20 years as a professional footballer."

In total, O'Shea played a part in United winning 14 trophies during his time at Old Trafford after moving to the club at 17.

They included five Premier League titles and the Fifa World Club Cup. His international debut came against Croatia in 2001 and he went on to play in two European Championship finals in 2012 and 2016.

He joined Sunderland in 2011 for an undisclosed fee.

Much of his time at the Stadium of Light was spent battling to keep the Black Cats in the top flight, although they eventually succumbed to relegation in 2017.

O'Shea would play on in the Championship, but could not help prevent Sunderland suffering back-to-back relegations and dropping into League One.

This season, he has made just 10 appearances for the Royals in a campaign where the club has battled against relegation.