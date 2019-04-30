Oxford United: Shaun Derry to leave first-team coach job at end of season

Shaun Derry (right) joined Oxford United in June as first-team coach

Shaun Derry is to leave his job as first-team coach of League One club Oxford United at the end of the season.

Former Notts County and Cambridge United boss Derry joined the U's at the start of the season to assist head coach Karl Robinson.

The 41-year-old ex-QPR and Crystal Palace midfielder has decided to "explore new opportunities".

Derry said: "I will be really sad to leave Oxford. It's a fantastic club and I have enjoyed every minute."