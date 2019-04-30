Bolton Wanderers: Laurence Bassini to meet EFL about takeover

Laurence Bassini is hoping to acquire Bolton Wanderers from current owner Ken Anderson

Prospective Bolton Wanderers owner Laurence Bassini is to meet English Football League bosses later on Tuesday to prove he has funds to complete a takeover, BBC Radio Manchester reports.

Bassini is due to hold talks with EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey as he waits for them to approve his deal.

Bolton's players are on strike over unpaid wages for March and April.

And the EFL has accepted the home game against Brentford, postponed because of the strike, cannot be played this week.

A statement said: "The EFL Board will now determine on Thursday 2 May 2019 as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to the fixture and Bolton Wanderers will be instructed accordingly.

"The EFL reserves its position in relation to the Club not making the arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity and this matter will be brought to the attention of the Independent Disciplinary Commission the Club has been referred to at the appropriate time."

Former Watford owner Bassini's intended purchase from current Trotters chairman Ken Anderson was originally announced on 17 April.

But Anderson released a statement on Saturday saying if Bassini did not provide proof of funds by Monday, he would explore other options.

BBC Sport understands Bassini is confident he can complete the deal and is determined the Brentford fixture will be fulfilled, even if they have to field a team made up of the club's younger players.

Wanderers' final game is scheduled to take place at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 5 May.

EFL regulations provide for any match to be played within four days of the end the normal playing season.

BBC Radio Manchester have also learned match day and club staff have yet to be paid their April wages, which were due on Tuesday.

The club's most senior executive, consultant Paul Aldridge has cleared his personal belongings out of the offices he has been using, although he is still employed by them.

Bolton are due in the High Court on 8 May to answer a £1.2m winding up petition against them by HMRC. The case has already been adjourned twice.