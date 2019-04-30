Arsenal honour founder David Danskin at special graveside ceremony

The Danskin family were joined by senior club officials and members of the Arsenal Scotland Supporters' Club for the ceremony

Arsenal have paid to restore the grave of the man who inspired the club's formation more than 130 years ago.

David Danskin was honoured by family and officials at a graveside ceremony.

Danskin asked some of his co-workers at the Royal Arsenal factory in Woolwich for a sixpence each to form Dial Square FC, who would later become Arsenal.

The Scotsman, who died in 1948 at the age of 85, then captained the side during their first match against Eastern Wanderers in December 1886.

Arsenal have since won 13 top-flight English titles.

"Little did he know that his love of the game and those early football games with his workmates at the Royal Arsenal ordnance complex in Woolwich would eventually result in what we know today as Arsenal," said his grandson, Richard.

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham, who led the club delegation along with former captain and coach Pat Rice, added: "The millions of Arsenal fans around the world will always be indebted to David Danskin's vision to create a football club.

"We're pleased that at last his final resting place has been properly recognised."