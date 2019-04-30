NIFL Women's League Cup: Swifts secure away win to knock out holders Linfield

Jamaican international goalkeeper Nicole McClure joined the Swifts this month

Holders Linfield Ladies were knocked out of the NIFL League Cup as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Sion Swifts Ladies.

Chloe McGlade and Aimee Mackin netted for the Swifts to send them through to the semi-finals of the competition.

Megan Bell scored a late consolation for Linfield, who were also knocked out of the County Antrim Cup earlier this month by Cliftonville.

Glentoran Women reached the last four with an easy 5-0 win over Comber Rec.

The Glens will play either Derry City or Crusaders Strikers, whose quarter-final tie will be played on 6 May, in the League Cup semi-finals.

Sion Swifts will play Cliftonville Ladies in their last-four tie, with the north Belfast club having received a bye through to this stage of the competition.

In Monday night's quarter-final at Midgely Park, McGlade opened the scoring for the Strabane outfit against the Blues after a goalmouth scramble in the third minute.

Mackin doubled the lead midway through the first half before a string of excellent saves from Jamaican international goalkeeper Nicole McClure maintained the visitors' lead, with Bell scoring for the hosts in injury time.

Rachel Rogan hit a double for the Glens, who lost in the semi-finals last season, in their win over newly-promoted Comber Rec.

Nadene Caldwell opened the scoring for Diarmuid O'Carroll's side, with Sarah Gamble and Olivia Marshall also on target.