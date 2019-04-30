Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Maric, Hibs, Heckingbottom, Celtic, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are interested in Croatia and NK Osijek striker Mirko Maric, 23. (Daily Record)

Hibernian will be the frontrunner to sign Greg Docherty if Rangers decide to sell the midfielder at the end of the season. (Sun)

The Scottish FA are "aware" of Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom's comments about fourth official Gavin Duncan following Sunday's draw with Hearts but it may be a few days before the governing body takes any action. (Scotsman)

Celtic winger James Forrest has urged the Scottish FA to appoint a new permanent Scotland manager before the June Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium. (National)

Aberdeen defender Max Lowe is determined to ruin Celtic's title party by beating the Scottish Premiership leaders, who need a point to be champions, at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Sun)

Agent David Dahan, who was involved in Efe Ambrose, Nir Bitton and Beram Kayal's moves to Celtic, has been pictured outside the club's ground with the summer transfer window fast approaching. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is enjoying having Neil Lennon as manager, saying: "It's a new beginning for me and I feel good." (Sun)

Former Rangers player Ronnie McKinnon has paid tribute to the late Stevie Chalmers, saying the former Celtic striker "was always in a place you didn't want him to be" as an opponent. The pair played together with Scotland and McKinnon enjoyed having him as an international team-mate. (Herald - subscription required)

Youth coach Graeme Murty says he is "a better coach and a better person" having managed the Rangers first team last season. (Scotsman)

Wolves have joined Burnley in showing interest in Hamilton Academical's 17-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton. (Birmingham Mail)

Bournemouth's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 25, is prepared to quit the club this summer because he is keen to join a top-six side. (Mirror)