The FA Women's Super League
Yeovil Town Ladies19:45Chelsea Women
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town Ladies v Chelsea Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women19170269135651
2Man City Women19145053163747
3B'ham City Women19121627171037
4Chelsea Women18106235122336
5Reading Women198383127427
6Bristol City Women207491734-1725
7West Ham Women1972102533-823
8Liverpool Women1961121837-1919
9Brighton Women1934121238-2613
10Everton Ladies1933131435-2112
11Yeovil Town Ladies1821151150-39-3
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you