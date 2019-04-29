Harry Winks: Tottenham and England midfielder has groin surgery

Winks has played more than 100 games for Tottenham

Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks has undergone groin surgery.

Winks, 23, last played against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on 9 April.

Tottenham have a maximum of five games remaining this season, including Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax and the second leg on 8 May.

The final is on 1 June, while England play their Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June.

Winks has played 40 games for Tottenham this season and started twice for England, including in a 3-2 win against Spain in the Nations League in October.