Harry Winks: Tottenham and England midfielder has groin surgery
Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks has undergone groin surgery.
Winks, 23, last played against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on 9 April.
Tottenham have a maximum of five games remaining this season, including Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax and the second leg on 8 May.
The final is on 1 June, while England play their Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands on 6 June.
Winks has played 40 games for Tottenham this season and started twice for England, including in a 3-2 win against Spain in the Nations League in October.