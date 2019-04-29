Ashley Williams: DC United interested in Wales captain

Wayne Rooney and Ashley Williams were teammates at Everton

Ashley Williams could become a teammate of Wayne Rooney as he is attracting interest from MLS side DC United.

The Wales captain, 34, is currently on loan from Everton at Championship club Stoke City but his contract expires this summer making him a free agent.

Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, the Swansea City owners, are involved with the Washington-based side, who are one of a number of clubs keen on Williams.

He is also understood to be interesting Aston Villa and Huddersfield Town.

A source close to Williams said any discussions on his future will take place at the end of the season.

Williams, who has won 85-caps for Wales, is hoping to continue his international career under manager Ryan Giggs having made 37 appearances for Stoke this season.