Andy Delort: France-born Montpellier striker opts for Algeria

Montpellier striker Andy Delort has become the latest former France youth international to commit to playing for an African nation at senior level, opting to represent Algeria.

The 27-year-old was born in France and played for the Europeans at under-20 level and as a beach football international.

But the former Wigan Athletic forward revealed to French journalists on Monday that he is drawn to his maternal side and is working on switching allegiance to Algeria.

"It's true, it has surprised everyone, but it's a thoughtful process," he confirmed at a press conference ahead of Montpellier's Ligue 1 fixture at home to Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.

"My mother is Algerian, as well as my grandfather and my great-grandfather. I have been thinking about it for a while.

"I've made my decision and we're taking the steps to be able to play for Algeria one day."

Delort, who began his professional career at Ajaccio, has played extensively in France and had stints in England and at Mexican club Tigres UANL.

Despite having the best season of his career with 13 goals and seven assists for Montpellier, Delort is yet to meet with officials of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF).

"It's still a process but it's one I hope to see through and I'm proud of it," he added.

Established stars like Yacine Brahimi, Nabil Bentaleb, Mehdi Abeid, Sofiane Feghouli and Adam Ounas all represented France at youth level before opting for the North Africans.

FAF is yet to comment about the player or the possibility of representing the 1990 African champions at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.