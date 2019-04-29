Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffers knee injury to rule him out of Afcon

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Eric Bailly
Bailly was injured during a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss the final two games of the season and this summer's African Cup of Nations after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international, 25, injured his medial ligament in a collision with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic during the second half.

Bailly was starting his first Premier League game since 3 February.

The African Cup of Nation is from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

Ivory Coast are one of the favourites for the tournament and have been drawn in a group that also contains Morocco, South Africa and Namibia.

