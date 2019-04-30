Motherwell: The story behind David Turnbull's meteoric rise

David Turnbull's statistics for this campaign

Twelve goals, the most accurate shooter in the Scottish Premiership and Michael Ballack comparisons, it has been a mesmeric season for David Turnbull.

The 19-year-old only made his Motherwell debut a year ago but in his first full campaign has soared into the Scottish footballing stratosphere as a talent destined for the top.

A Scotland Under-21 player, Turnbull cleaned up with five awards at the club's player of the year awards, and could yet win even more before the season is out.

But what makes the Fir Park academy graduate so impressive? BBC Scotland takes a peek behind the numbers to find out.

Goals, goals and more goals

So far this season Turnbull has picked up 12 goals in 27 games - a feat which puts him just two behind Celtic star striker Odsonne Edouard and ahead of Steven Naismith and Florian Kamberi in the race to be the Premiership's top scorer, currently led by Alfredo Morelos of Rangers on 17.

Yet Turnbull's goals are arguably more important. When we break down the tally of the top 10 scorers in the division in terms of the contribution those goals have made to their side's total, we find that Turnbull is second only to Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove after scoring an incredible 29% of Motherwell's Premiership goals this season.

To put that into context, take the teenager's goals out of the Lanarkshire side this season and they would be 15 points worse off.

Hitting the target

Of course, Turnbull is a great passer and dribbler of the ball, but it is the young player's ability and tendency to shoot - especially from distance - that has set him apart this season.

Turnbull may only be 13th in the division for shots this season, but it is his shooting accuracy that makes him thrive.

On average, the 19-year-old hits the target with 52% of his shots. Not only is that significantly more impressive than the second best record at Motherwell - Curtis Main on 35% - but it is also the highest in the entire Premiership this season.

When we couple that with the sheer amount of shots the young player is hitting each game, it quickly explains why he's sitting joint top of the league table with Hibernian's Stevie Mallan when it comes to goals from outside the box. And, naturally, why he's so good at finding the net regularly.

The new Michael Ballack?

Michael Stewart explains why he thinks Turnbull is the best young prospect in Scottish football.

This young lad is a top player. He's destined for the top as long as he keeps working hard. He's constantly looking for little one-twos and is always looking for the shot. When he's in the middle of the park he's always looking over his shoulders to see what's around him. He's always looking to link up in the final third and taking defenders out of the game with his passes.

He's got such a long way to go before he's a Michael Ballack, but I'm talking about the stature of him. Two good feet, links up well in the final third and 12 goals. He's not even played all season. I think he has a number of assists as well.

He is the best young player that I've seen in a long time. If he continues to perform at that level then there will be a number of potential suitors looking at him. Because he is the full package for me as a midfielder. As long as he keeps his feet on the ground and continues to work hard then he's got a bright future ahead of him.

I don't say this lightly. Forget just best young player in Scotland. He has got the potential to go right to the top of this game. You see young David Bates going out to Hamburg. David Turnbull could go and play at the top level.