Jimmy Callacher: Linfield defender wins Ulster Footballer of the Year

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher has been named as Ulster Footballer of the Year after a title-winning season.

The central defender helped Linfield to 21 clean sheets in 38 league matches, and also scored 10 goals.

Cliftonville Ladies' Billie Simpson picked up the Women's Player award while Larne striker Martin Donnelly collected the Championship honour.

Northern Ireland's Powerchair captain Scott Hilland was named Disability Footballer of the Year.

Glenavon defender Caolan Marron received the Young Player of the Year award following a campaign in which he cemented his place in Gary Hamilton's starting line-up.

Callacher, 27, joined Linfield from rivals Glentoran and has become a mainstay of the Blues' defence during his time at Windsor Park.

This season his partnership with Josh Robinson has provided the backbone for Linfield's triumphs in the league and the League Cup.

David Healy's side conceded just 27 goals in the league, 19 fewer than Glenavon, who boast the second best defensive record in Northern Ireland's top flight.

Callacher has also offered a potent aerial threat in attack for Linfield, reaching double figures for the season including a hat-trick of headers against Newry City.

Northern Ireland international Simpson enjoyed a memorable season with Cliftonville, during which she scored a stunning volley from her own half.

Larne's Donnelly fought off competition from strike partner David McDaid to win the Championship player award after the Inver Reds romped to the league title in emphatic fashion.