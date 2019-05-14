Pick your ultimate Pep Guardiola XI from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City players
Pep Guardiola's second Premier League title success with Manchester City means he has won domestic titles eight times during his managerial career.
But which players would make an ultimate Guardiola XI from his teams at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City?
Pick your team from the options below, where you can also choose from a variety of formations.
Don't forget to share your team on social media and compare your side with your friends' efforts. Let the Guardiola debate begin!
Pick your ultimate Pep Guardiola XI
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.