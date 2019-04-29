Billy Sharp: Sheffield United captain wants to enjoy Premier League promotion

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We are going up' - Watch Sheffield United's promotion celebrations

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp says playing outside the Premier League for so long gives him special appreciation of their promotion to the top flight.

The 33-year-old's only two Premier League appearances came with Southampton in the 2012-13 season.

Sharp has scored 24 goals in 41 appearances for the Blades this season and their promotion was sealed when Leeds drew with Aston Villa on Sunday.

"I want to enjoy the ride with the rest of the boys," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I appreciate it a bit more and I knew I had to make it happen because it didn't really happen last time I was at the club.

"It hurt me and I was disappointed when I left, but I'm delighted I'm back."

Skipper Sharp began his career at Bramall Lane, but was sold to Scunthorpe United in 2005 before returning two years later.

After subsequent stints with Doncaster Rovers, Southampton and Leeds United, he returned to the Blades for the third time in 2015 and this season's promotion is his second with the club after helping them win the League One title two years ago.

"To get one promotion with my boyhood club and then do it twice and get to the Premier League is incredible and I'm going to enjoy every bit of it now," he added.

"I've seen on TV that we are lacking in Premier League appearances (among the squad).

"I've only got two, and Chris Basham and Enda Stevens have played there as well, so we'll need to add some players who've got that experience and have the quality we will need to stay in the best league in the world."

Henderson wants to stay with Blades

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been on loan with the Blades from Manchester United this season and has played in all 45 Championship games so far.

The 22-year-old, who spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Shrewsbury Town, is keen to remain at Bramall Lane next season.

"Obviously it comes down to money but I'll be itching at the bit to come back here next season," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Everyone loves each other. In the changing room we're like brothers and we look after each other no matter what the situation is.

"It made me really emotional to get this club back where they belong. They're a massive club and driving forward they deserve to be in the Premier League."