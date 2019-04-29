Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Klose, Celtic, Mourinho, Hearts, Hibs, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have been linked with Norwich City's Switzerland international defender Timm Klose. (Scotsman)

Captain James Tavernier says Rangers' recent form puts them "in a really good position for next season", with the Ibrox side having clinched second place in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record)

Some Rangers players have upset Steven Gerrard by acting as if the season was over, the manager says. (Times - subscription required)

A prominent bookmaker has cut the odds on Jose Mourinho becoming Celtic's next manager. (Sun)

Kristoffer Ajer says he can form a long-term partnership with Jozo Simunovic at the heart of Celtic's defence. (Daily Record)

Callum McGregor has been voted player of the year by his team-mates in Celtic's season awards. (Sun)

Hearts goal hero Uche Ikpeazu defied illness and injury to play and score in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Hibernian. (Sun)

Daryl Horgan says "people were probably thinking more along the lines of relegation than Europe" when Paul Heckingbottom was appointed Hibs head coach when the side were eighth in the table and the winger is "confident" they can now finish fourth in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Tom Grivosti has claimed a treble of trophies with Ross County this season, having won the North of Scotland Cup with the club's reserve side and then been part of the first team's Challenge Cup and Scottish Championship successes. (Press and Journal)