Atalanta 2-0 Udinese: Home side move into Serie A Champions League places
Atalanta moved into Italy's final Champions League spot as late goals from Marten de Roon and Mario Pasalic gave them a 2-0 win over Udinese.
The visitors held out for 82 minutes until former Spurs midfielder Sandro tripped Andrea Masiello and Dutchman De Roon, who spent a season at Middlesborough, scored from the spot.
Pasalic's deflected strike sealed the win with five minutes to go.
Atlanta move fourth with 59 points, one ahead of Roma with four games to play.
The Bergamo club, who have never qualified for the Champions League, also face competition from Torino and AC Milan (56 points) and Lazio (55) in a fascinating battle for fourth place.
Udinese stay 17th, one place and four points clear of the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 23ManciniSubstituted forPiccoliat 45'minutes
- 6Palomino
- 5Masiello
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 11FreulerSubstituted forDjimsitiat 78'minutes
- 8GosensSubstituted forCastagneat 64'minutes
- 88Pasalic
- 10Gómez
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 7Reca
- 17Piccoli
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Castagne
- 22Pessina
- 31Rossi
- 32Peli
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 70Colpani
- 97Cambiaghi
Udinese
- 1Musso
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 87De MaioSubstituted forNuytinckat 71'minutes
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 64mins
- 77D'AlessandroSubstituted forOkakaat 84'minutes
- 38MandragoraSubstituted forBaduat 74'minutes
- 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
- 90ZeegelaarBooked at 55mins
- 23Pussetto
- 10de Paul
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 7Okaka
- 8Badu
- 14Micin
- 17Nuytinck
- 20Hallfredsson
- 24Wilmot
- 27Perisan
- 88Andrade
- 91Teodorczyk
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Udinese 0.
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
Emmanuel Badu (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Marvin Zeegelaar.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 2, Udinese 0. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Stefano Okaka replaces Marco D'Alessandro.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 1, Udinese 0. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Atalanta. Andrea Masiello draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sandro (Udinese) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Berat Djimsiti replaces Remo Freuler.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Juan Musso.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Emmanuel Badu replaces Rolando Mandragora.
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Bram Nuytinck replaces Sebastien De Maio because of an injury.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sandro (Udinese).
Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Timothy Castagne replaces Robin Gosens.
Booking
Samir (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samir (Udinese).
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Pasalic with a headed pass.
Booking
Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese).
Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Gianluca Mancini.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 0, Udinese 0.