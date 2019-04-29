Atalanta 2-0 Udinese: Home side move into Serie A Champions League places

From the section

Mario Pasalic (left) celebrates his goal with team-mate Duvan Zapata, who has netted 21 league goals this season

Atalanta moved into Italy's final Champions League spot as late goals from Marten de Roon and Mario Pasalic gave them a 2-0 win over Udinese.

The visitors held out for 82 minutes until former Spurs midfielder Sandro tripped Andrea Masiello and Dutchman De Roon, who spent a season at Middlesborough, scored from the spot.

Pasalic's deflected strike sealed the win with five minutes to go.

Atlanta move fourth with 59 points, one ahead of Roma with four games to play.

The Bergamo club, who have never qualified for the Champions League, also face competition from Torino and AC Milan (56 points) and Lazio (55) in a fascinating battle for fourth place.

Udinese stay 17th, one place and four points clear of the relegation zone.