Italian Serie A
Atalanta 2-0 Udinese: Home side move into Serie A Champions League places

Mario Pasalic, left, celebrates his goal with team-mate Duvan Zapata, who has netted 21 league goals this season
Atalanta moved into Italy's final Champions League spot as late goals from Marten de Roon and Mario Pasalic gave them a 2-0 win over Udinese.

The visitors held out for 82 minutes until former Spurs midfielder Sandro tripped Andrea Masiello and Dutchman De Roon, who spent a season at Middlesborough, scored from the spot.

Pasalic's deflected strike sealed the win with five minutes to go.

Atlanta move fourth with 59 points, one ahead of Roma with four games to play.

The Bergamo club, who have never qualified for the Champions League, also face competition from Torino and AC Milan (56 points) and Lazio (55) in a fascinating battle for fourth place.

Udinese stay 17th, one place and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 23ManciniSubstituted forPiccoliat 45'minutes
  • 6Palomino
  • 5Masiello
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 11FreulerSubstituted forDjimsitiat 78'minutes
  • 8GosensSubstituted forCastagneat 64'minutes
  • 88Pasalic
  • 10Gómez
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 7Reca
  • 17Piccoli
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Pessina
  • 31Rossi
  • 32Peli
  • 41Ibañez da Silva
  • 70Colpani
  • 97Cambiaghi

Udinese

  • 1Musso
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 87De MaioSubstituted forNuytinckat 71'minutes
  • 3Caetano de Souza SantosBooked at 64mins
  • 77D'AlessandroSubstituted forOkakaat 84'minutes
  • 38MandragoraSubstituted forBaduat 74'minutes
  • 30Guimaraes Cordeiro
  • 90ZeegelaarBooked at 55mins
  • 23Pussetto
  • 10de Paul
  • 15Lasagna

Substitutes

  • 7Okaka
  • 8Badu
  • 14Micin
  • 17Nuytinck
  • 20Hallfredsson
  • 24Wilmot
  • 27Perisan
  • 88Andrade
  • 91Teodorczyk
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Atalanta 2, Udinese 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Udinese 0.

Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).

Emmanuel Badu (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Marvin Zeegelaar.

Goal!

Goal! Atalanta 2, Udinese 0. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Stefano Okaka replaces Marco D'Alessandro.

Goal!

Goal! Atalanta 1, Udinese 0. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Atalanta. Andrea Masiello draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Sandro (Udinese) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Berat Djimsiti replaces Remo Freuler.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Juan Musso.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Emmanuel Badu replaces Rolando Mandragora.

Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.

Substitution

Substitution, Udinese. Bram Nuytinck replaces Sebastien De Maio because of an injury.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sandro (Udinese).

Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Timothy Castagne replaces Robin Gosens.

Booking

Samir (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Samir (Udinese).

Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ignacio Pussetto (Udinese).

Attempt blocked. Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Duván Zapata.

Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).

Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).

Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mario Pasalic with a headed pass.

Booking

Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marvin Zeegelaar (Udinese).

Attempt blocked. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Atalanta. Roberto Piccoli replaces Gianluca Mancini.

Second Half

Second Half begins Atalanta 0, Udinese 0.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 29th April 2019

  • AtalantaAtalanta2UdineseUdinese0
  • FiorentinaFiorentina0SassuoloSassuolo1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus34284268244488
2Napoli34217664303470
3Inter Milan34188852282462
4Atalanta34178968422659
5Roma341610861461558
6Torino341414644291556
7AC Milan341511847331456
8Lazio341671149361355
9Sampdoria34146145446848
10Sassuolo34914114852-441
11Cagliari341010143247-1540
12Fiorentina34816104742540
13SPAL34109153548-1339
14Bologna34910153748-1137
15Parma34910153552-1737
16Genoa34811153653-1735
17Udinese3489173149-1833
18Empoli3478194366-2329
19Frosinone3458212662-3623
20Chievo34212202569-4415
View full Italian Serie A table

