Gonzalo Higuain set to stay with Chelsea - Maurizio Sarri

Gonzalo Higuain has previously had spells with Real Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he expects on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain to remain with the Blues next season.

The Argentine, 31, has scored four goals in 12 starts and two substitute appearances since joining Chelsea from Juventus on loan in January.

Asked if Higuain would stay at Stamford Bridge, Sarri replied: "In theory, yes.

"It's difficult to adapt to the Premier League. I think in the next season he will be able to score a lot."

Earlier in April, Higuain said it was his "intention" to remain with Chelsea next term.

On Sunday, Sarri added: "For a striker it is difficult to get used to the Premier League. I remember Suarez at Liverpool in [his] first season only scored three goals, then 16, then 24."

Chelsea have agreed a price of 36m euros (£31m) with the Italian club to sign Higuain on a permanent deal, or 18m euros (£15.5m) for a further season-long loan.

Asked whether a deal will happen, Sarri said: "I don't know. I'm not in charge of the market, so I cannot answer these questions."

Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United left the Blues fourth in the Premier League, three points ahead of United and two in front of Arsenal in the race to secure Champions League qualification.

Chelsea will play the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

"We are fighting for the top four and in semi-final of the Europa League. We have done a good season," said Sarri. "Now we need to take two very important targets."