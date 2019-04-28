Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's points tally is incredible

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Smart' Man City please Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team's Premier League points tally is "incredible", and that such a fierce title race will not be repeated.

City regained their place at the top of the table with a 1-0 win at Burnley.

City won the title last year with 100 points and can get up to 98 this term. Liverpool can achieve a maximum of 97.

"Maybe one team will again make 100 points in a season, but for the second one to make 92, 95, 98, it will not happen," Guardiola said.

"In two seasons we have 192 points. We have more than 20 points on United and Arsenal and Tottenham, it is incredible.

"I could not expect that [at the] start of season or especially in winter time. We have won 12 games in a row. It is incredible."

City's victory at Turf Moor on Sunday allowed them to leapfrog challengers Liverpool into top spot with just two matches of the season to go.

Liverpool also have a Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Wednesday, while City's players were knocked out by Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

City are attempting to become the first team to win back-to-back Premier League titles since Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

'I like the use of technology'

City's latest win was secured courtesy of Argentina international Sergio Aguero's 63rd-minute strike, which was awarded using goal-line technology. The ball was judged to have crossed the line by less than 3cm.

Guardiola was grateful for the use of the technology after it kept their title hopes in their own hands.

"Without technology maybe it is not given," added the City boss. "There was a penalty not given but that is why I like [technology]. Sergio is a legend. He does that all the time, important goals.

"Everything we have done over these two seasons, nobody has given us anything. We have won it. This is good."

'City paid us a big compliment'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said he felt his side had given a good account of themselves against the defending champions.

The Clarets had already secured their top-flight status but made life difficult for a City team who were nervous and scrappy at times.

"I think it's a compliment that I saw Pep Guardiola with my own eyes, and heard him, screaming, 'Get it in the corner!"' the Burnley manager said.

"It just goes to show even the best have to do it, they have to see the game through with four centre-halves on the pitch. Sometimes they have to do it as well."