Sean Murdoch: Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper to retire become referee

Sean Murdoch
Sean Murdoch will quit Dunfermline at the end of the season

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Sean Murdoch is to retire in order to pursue a career as a referee.

The former Hibernian and Hamilton Academical man, 32, has not played since December 2017 due to injury.

Murdoch is already qualified as a Cat3D referee and will being further training to be an official next season.

"After being a footballer for more than half my life, the decision wasn't taken lightly," said Murdoch, who took the decision last month.

"We have some fantastic officials in this country, and I am thoroughly looking forward to the challenge."

