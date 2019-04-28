Sean Murdoch: Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper to retire become referee

Sean Murdoch will quit Dunfermline at the end of the season

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Sean Murdoch is to retire in order to pursue a career as a referee.

The former Hibernian and Hamilton Academical man, 32, has not played since December 2017 due to injury.

Murdoch is already qualified as a Cat3D referee and will being further training to be an official next season.

"After being a footballer for more than half my life, the decision wasn't taken lightly," said Murdoch, who took the decision last month.

"We have some fantastic officials in this country, and I am thoroughly looking forward to the challenge."