Man City beat Burnley to go top again

Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title with victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sergio Aguero's second-half goal helped City regain top spot - a point ahead of Liverpool - with two matches remaining.

Argentina striker Aguero put City ahead when his close-range effort was deemed to have gone in by goalline technology despite Matt Lowton's clearance.

Gabriel Jesus almost scored a second for City, only for Ben Mee to brilliantly deny him on the goalline.

