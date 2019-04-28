SWPL: Rangers thumped 8-0 by Glasgow City

Glasgow City won 8-0 for the second time in seven days as they blew away Rangers at Petershill Park.

The Scottish champions beat Motherwell by the same scoreline the previous weekend, and have now scored 38 goals in seven games, with just three conceded.

Hibs remain second after beating Spartans 2-1, while Celtic won a seven-goal thriller with Forfar Farmington.

Motherwell defeated Stirling University 4-1 in the other top-flight game.

Alarming form

Shellshocked Rangers were 4-0 down after only 20 minutes, and they have now fallen back to fifth place on goal difference.

They have just one win in their last six games, with Amy McDonald's side conceding an alarming 24 goals.

City head coach Scott Booth was delighted as his side maintained their two-point lead at the top.

He told Glasgow City TV: "I felt at times you could just sit back and enjoy it. The passing, the movement, the creativity."

Hearts back on top

In SWPL 2, Hearts beat Hamilton Academical 3-1 in the battle of the top two to move back into first place in the promotion race.

Aisha Maughan and a Rachel Walkingshaw double gave the home side the points at the Oriam.

Glasgow Girls moved second with a 1-0 success over Partick Thistle who suffered their first defeat of the season.

And Dundee United got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory away to St Johnstone.

Scottish Cup

The Scottish Cup got under way on Sunday, with Dunfermline the biggest winners with a 13-0 rout of Stewarton United Ladies.

Aberdeen were 4-0 winners over Morton, while Airdrie, Bishopton, Border Ladies, BSC Glasgow, Montrose and Raith Rovers also booked their spots in the next round.

Mixed afternoon for Scotland internationals

Outside Scotland there was disappointment for Scotland internationals Erin Cuthbert and Lana Clelland.

Cuthbert's Chelsea side were unable to overturn a first-leg deficit against Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-final, only managing a 1-1 draw at home to lose 3-2 on aggregate.

In the Italian Cup final, Juventus prevailed 2-1 over Clelland's Fiorentina.

However, Arsenals' Scottish contingent of Kim Little, Lisa Evans and Emma Mitchell were all celebrating title success after the Gunners sealed a first Women's Super League crown since 2012 as they beat Brighton in front of a new WSL record crowd of 5,265.