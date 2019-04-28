Premier Division: Parkhouse out of 'huge' Derry game against Bohs

Derry striker David Parkhouse is suspended after picking up five yellow cards

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Bohemians Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Monday, 29 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Match commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City striker David Parkhouse is suspended for the Brandywell encounter against Bohemians on Monday night.

Parkhouse will serve his one-match ban as the Candystripes seek a win which would see them leapfrog the Dubliners into third place.

Derry hope to build on an impressive 2-0 league victory over Cork City on Friday night.

"It's a huge game and a victory would be magnificent," said Derry manager Declan Devine.

He added: "It is notoriously difficult when you are up against a team that has the togetherness that Bohemians have but it's one we're looking forward to.

"All I'm concerned with is the performance - if we do the things we are good at we are a match for anyone.

"Our players deserve to be involved in huge games. Their application, quality and desire to do well has earned them the right to be in big games.

"I am absolutely proud that teams know they are in for a scrap when they come to the Brandywell. That's the way it has to be here."